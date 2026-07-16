Irish-American organisation condemns residential development in Bessborough

The oldest and largest Irish Catholic American organisation in the United States is calling for the immediate preservation of the former Bessborough Mother and Baby home site in Blackrock, Co. Cork.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) has recently condemned the decision, made by An Coimisiún Pleanála (Ireland’s independent planning commission), to permit a residential development on the grounds of the former home. The organisation has issued appeals to various Irish authorities and political leaders demanding an immediate stop to the development.

According to the AOH, their issue stems from the fact that the Bessborough site is the resting place of over 850 unaccounted children and that many Americans of Irish descent have personal ties and family stories that are intertwined with these institutions. They want to prevent historical erasure and ensure that the dead are able to rest with dignity.

The AOH “seeks to aid the newly arrived Irish [to the US], both socially and economically”, as well as to provide a generational bridge for Americans of Irish descent. Additionally, the AOH prides themselves on staying informed on issues concerning the Irish in both countries.