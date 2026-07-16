Ann Widdecombe’s faith and pro-life outspokenness were admirable, Senator

Irish Senator Rónán Mullen has said there was much to admire in Ann Widdecombe’s faith following the former MP’s suspected murder last week at the age of 78. Senator Mullen writes in this paper that her “fearlessness and her willingness to speak up for the most defenceless of human beings” are very commendable.

Ms Widdecombe converted to Catholicism in 1993 and was a strong pro-life voice in the UK. In an interview with EWTN’s Colm Flynn last September, the British politician said, “The great thing about Catholicism is it doesn’t compromise – something is either true or it’s false. It’s right or it’s wrong. It’s a sin or it’s not. There’s none of this endless fudging that you get with the Anglican Church.”

Senator Mullen said, “Both when I met her in London and subsequently in Dublin, I found her to be matter-of-fact, pleasant and fun.” Ms Widdecombe was the inaugural speaker for ‘Ceiliúradh Cois Life’ in 2015, an annual dinner to support the education work of the Pro Life Campaign.

The Senator recalled how Ms Widdecombe’s friend, David Amess MP, another pro-life advocate in the UK, was murdered in an attack in his constituency office. “It’s hard to believe” she suffered a similar fate, the Irish Senator said; however, in her case, it happened in the “sanctuary of her home.”

It was announced on Monday that the British counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation of her suspected murder. Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter-Terrorism Policing, said, “We are pursuing multiple lines ​of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack”. He added, “Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.”