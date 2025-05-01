Ireland’s marriage rates on the decline, new stats show

A recent release from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that the number of marriages post-Covid have been on the decline. In 2024, Ireland saw 20,348 marriages registered, including 668 same-sex unions, marking a 3.8% drop from 2023 and a 7.7% decline since 2014. Overall the marriage rate was 3.8 per 1000 people, down from 4.8 a decade ago, reflecting a broader trend in delayed marriages and changing societal attitudes.

The average age of brides and grooms has risen, with brides now averaging 35.9 years and grooms 37.7 years. This shift reflects the growing trend of later marriages, often due to career priorities, the rising cost of living, and the housing crisis.

Though the Church continues to play a significant role in wedding ceremonies, the proportion of Catholic weddings has dropped significantly over the past decade. In 2024, 32.6% of opposite-sex marriage were Catholic ceremonies, with civil services nearly on par.

The study also revealed some intriguing trends about wedding dates. Friday and Saturday emerged as the top days for weddings, while Sunday was the least popular. When it comes to months, August stands out as the favourite for summer weddings, with January being the least chosen month for tying the knot.

One thing is clear, marriage in Ireland is evolving with new trends emerging every year.

