Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan is pictured with the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal and their two lay missionaries, Kate and Anna, in St Mary’s Church, Drogheda. Photo: Bro. Sean Blackwell OP

Although Ireland is seeing a shortage of priests and religious, it is “ripe” for vocations according to an order who have opened a new lay missionary house. Two young women have already entered the house of mission opened by the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal (CFR) in Drogheda in January. Anywhere the order sets down…