Fr Vasyl Kornitsky, chaplain to the Ukrainian Catholic parish in Donnycarney, joins with the Kurochka family to baptise baby Alexander in the Church of Our Lady of Consolation on Sunday, February 5.

Plans to establish semi-permanent hubs for Ukrainian Catholics in Ireland are ongoing, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop has said. Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski told The Irish Catholic that he is working with the Irish bishops to identify areas to establish pastoral and sacramental care. Liturgical services So far, “we have been having perhaps not regular liturgical services,…