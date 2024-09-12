Iraqi Christians are leaving their homeland once again

Displaced people fleeing violence in Iraq walk toward the Syrian border town of Elierbeh in this Aug.11 file photo. (CNS photo/Rodi Said, Reuters) See POPE-MIDEAST Oct. 2, 2014.

The exodus of Iraqi Christians from their ancestral homeland is once again making headlines. Many families are fleeing the country, seeking refuge in neighbouring nations as a temporary stopover before heading to distant destinations such as Australia.

Some believe this new wave of emigration began in late 2023 following a tragic fire in Bakhdida in northern Iraq. In its aftermath, despair and frustration permeated the Christian community. However, the exodus has now become alarming, affecting even Christians residing in the relatively secure Kurdistan Region.

The reasons behind this mass departure extend beyond the pursuit of secure job opportunities abroad that guarantee a decent living. Within Iraq, Christians grapple with numerous crises, including delayed salaries, power outages, water scarcity, and other challenges. Some are seeking citizenship elsewhere to secure a better future for their children, while others aim to reunite with extended family members abroad rather than remain isolated in their homeland.

In an interview with ACI Mena, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner, civil activist Basma Azuz explained the rationale behind this tragic decision.

“Emigration reflects a deep conflict between one’s identity and homeland versus the search for security and rights. It’s not always a negative phenomenon or an escape; it may be the only way to secure a better future. This phenomenon is a consecrated human right,” she said.