Pope Francis shakes hands with Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, during a meeting with members of the International Joint Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches at the Vatican Jan. 26, 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

This year, Christians in Rome, Istanbul and Moscow are celebrating Easter on the same day. In other years it is different: different church calendars are to blame. Now the Vatican is making a new push to change this. Question: Cardinal Koch, this year Christians all over the world are celebrating Easter on the same day.…