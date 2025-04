Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will be canonized April 27, 2025, is pictured in an undated photo. (OSV News photo/courtesy Sainthood Cause of Carlo Acutis)

A boy dies of leukaemia at 15. Now Carlo Acutis is canonised because he was pious and socially committed. In addition to enthusiasm, the early honour also triggers criticism, even because of alleged anti-Semitism. The brown-haired boy in the red polo shirt smiles somewhat shyly into the camera, carrying a rucksack over his shoulders. Carlo…