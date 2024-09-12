‘International priests are not the solution’, says bishop

The Irish Church is facing a period of distress with the numbers of active priests dropping every year, as more and more priests are retiring and ordinations are not happening at the same pace. Many dioceses are receiving help from foreign priests, but Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Paul Connell said that is “not the solution to the problems of the Irish Church.”

The Irish Catholic received stats from nine dioceses across the island of Ireland, and eight of those are receiving help from at least one international priest. Ferns has no foreign priests; Achonry, the diocese with the least number from the stats provided, has one; and Armagh, the diocese with the highest number, has twelve.

In the nine dioceses analysed (Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Achonry, Cloyne, Armagh, Kilmore, Down and Connor, Galway and Kilmacudagh, Tuam and Ferns), most of the foreign priests are Indian (22), Nigerian (14), and Polish (five). The Diocese of Elphin refused to share any information about the number of active and/or foreign priests in that diocese.

Bishop Connell said the assistance from these foreign priests is “obviously very helpful”, but it is necessary to continue encouraging vocations to the priesthood and religious life. Similarly, Bishop of Kilmore Martin Hayes said the international priests are “only part of the solution,” as these priests are here either to study or on a three-year contract and will leave eventually.

In an attempt to manage the drought in vocation callings, Bishop Connell is clustering parishes, having priests responsible for two or more parishes at the same time. He said merging parishes is not happening in the foreseeable future. Bishop Hayes is focusing on involving laypeople more actively in ministries and parish administration.

Relation between priests currently active and ordinations/retirements in the past 10 years

Diocese Parishes Churches Active

parishes Foreign

priests Ordinations Incardinations Retirements Achonry 23 47 26

working,

23

in

ministry 1 0 0 4 Ardagh

and

Clonmacnois 41 80 45 4 1 0 18 Armagh 61 152 98 12 12 2 23 Cloyne 46 107 60 2 2 0 16 Down

and

Connor 88 151 97 6 8

to

Priesthood

and

15

to

permanent

diaconte 1 27 Ferns 49 101 53 0 2 1 19 Galways

and

Kilmacudagh 39 71 49 5 5 5 10 Kilmore 36 95 47 7 2 1 23 Tuam 56 131 54 9 4 2 26

