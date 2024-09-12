Religious respond to ‘harrowing’ details of scoping inquiry

The “distressing, harrowing and devastating” abuse revealed in religious-run schools has put faith to “the test yet again”, the Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy said, while AMRI, the representative body of the Leadership of Missionaries and Religious in Ireland expressed its deep remorse and commended the bravery of the victims and survivors in response to the publication of the Scoping Inquiry into religious-run schools, which uncovered the systematic abuse of young children in some religious-run schools across the country.

In a letter last Sunday to parishes in the Diocese of Limerick, Bishop Leahy said the abuse had “destroyed the lives of victims” and “overwhelmed many in the Church”.

“What should have been places of sacred trust and care turned out to be locations of nightmarish horrors,” he said and added: “We must see those who abused for what they are. Perpetrators of the most horrific and vile crimes that destroyed young lives.”

Stressing that “justice must be brought to bear against this evil”, Bishop Leahy, however, fell short of explicitly calling on religious orders to contribute to any redress scheme for survivors.

The inquiry offers, he said, expert opinions regarding both causes as well as processes and next steps that can help in moving forward. He also expressed solidarity with priests and lay people surrounded by “a legitimate chorus of lament and criticism” and with those in religious orders who have “lived their life of vocation with love and kindness”.

“They are suffering the experience of seeing so much good work done by their congregations to which they committed their lives, now being emptied before their eyes,” he said.

In his letter, Bishop Leahy said: “Not a single case of abuse is understandable”.

Praying for those who reported the 2,395 allegations of sexual abuse by 884 abusers in 308 schools run by religious orders, he said the destruction of innocence and of lives is “beyond comprehension”.

AMRI, the representative body of the Leadership of Missionaries and Religious in Ireland, welcomed the publication of the Scoping Inquiry and acknowledged the courage and bravery of the victims and survivors.

The press release stated that: “We are deeply sorry that they experienced abuse in religious-run schools. We are acutely aware that sharing personal, sensitive, and traumatic experiences can cause additional pain and suffering. We recognise that we can never know the depth of the pain and suffering survivors have endured and continue to endure.

“AMRI actively worked with those of its members who are involved in running schools to facilitate the fullest cooperation in this Inquiry. We will carefully examine the recommendations and respond accordingly”.