Hundreds of asylum seekers moved from makeshift Dublin camp

Beginning in the early hours of this morning a major operation was launched to relocate hundreds of asylum seekers camped outside the international protection office on Mount Street, Dublin 2.

A cohort of gardaí cordoned off Mount Street as council workers cleared and cleaned the area, the smell of bleach prominent. A dump truck was filled to the brim with tents.

The asylum seekers, believed mainly to be men, who have been sleeping rough in laneways and streets around the office, are being moved to a number of locations, one of which is St Brigid’s Home in Crooksling, Co. Dublin.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister Peter Burke said regarding the operation: “It is important as we have a public safety issue in terms of very vulnerable people on Mount Street. It was a public health issue for them and for residents and businesses.”

According to a Government statement this morning it was a joint operation between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, the Department of Justice, An Garda, Dublin City Council, the Office of Public Works and the HSE.

The Government stated: “The purpose of the operation is to ensure the safe movement of people seeking international protection from the tents on Mount Street to International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)-designated accommodation. Those seeking international protection have now been safely moved to Citywest and to Crooksling tented accommodation in County Dublin.

“The Crooksling site has robust, weather-proof tents. It has toilets and showers; health services; indoor areas where food is provided; facilities to charge phones and personal devices; access to transport to and from Dublin City Centre; and 24-hour onsite security.”

The statement continued: “While in Crooksling accommodation, residents will receive the same supports as at other locations. This includes access to medical care via the HSE social inclusion outreach teams and medical card provision; IPAS customer services team clinics; onsite support from the provider’s staff; and psycho-social and integration support from NGO partners.”