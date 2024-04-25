Friar stabbed at Capuchin Day centre

Staff reporter

A friar at the Capuchin Day Centre was taken to hospital today after he was stabbed in the head, suffering “superficial injuries”, while volunteering at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

Fr Ademir Marques OFM Cap., who is now out of hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries and will be back on duty tomorrow, was stabbed after 10.30am in a hall where the clients were eating breakfast, The Sunday World reported.

The motive for the attack is unclear, with an unnamed source saying a regular client “suddenly got up and stabbed him in the back of the head”.

The source said Fr Marques’ attacker was immediately restrained by security at the scene and held until gardaí arrived.

Fr Marques was given emergency first aid at the scene and was then removed to the Mater Hospital.

After being treated at the hospital, Fr Marques was released and is now recovering well at home, according to The Sunday World’s reported, while his attacker was arrested in connection with the attack after gardai arrived at the scene.

“We can confirm that an incident did occur this morning that was effectively handled by our team on site,” the Capuchin Day Centre said in a statement.

“Emergency services were contacted for follow-up support. Thankfully, the prompt intervention of our team meant that Fr Ademir sustained only a superficial injury and will be back to his ministry again tomorrow as usual.

“As in all such cases we are providing follow-up support to our staff and volunteers and are grateful for the prompt response of the emergency services.”