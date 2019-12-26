Hopes contactless payments will be boost for Armagh parish

The Cathedral parish in Armagh has introduced contactless payments to meet the needs of parishioners as more and more people don’t carry cash.

A new free standing portal was installed in St Patrick’s Cathedral, with Administrator Fr Peter McAnenly saying it will help support the demands of the parish.

Fr McAnenly said: “It is a new and modern method of donating to the local parish and having such a facility in place makes it easier for people to donate as they please.

“The parish have worked closely with Goodbox, a company that is committed to this new method of payment, and the new technological device which incorporates a secure and easy to use payment system, has been installed in the magnificent cathedral.”

His parish have been considering embracing new payment methods, and have many visitors who “want to contribute to help support the costs associated with the running and maintenance of such a building”.

“It is hoped that by introducing this form of contactless giving that the Parish can maximise donations to help support St Patrick’s Cathedral,” he added.