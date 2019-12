True Christmas spirit will be felt on the streets of Cork City in the run-up to Christmas Eve, as hundreds of students from 22 schools across the city don the familiar yellow jackets and rally the troops for the annual SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) fundraising effort.

The iconic SHARE crib was lit on Friday marking the beginning of a collection that has been a cornerstone of Christmas in Cork for the past 50 years.