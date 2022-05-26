Holy Land book set for Omagh launch

Editor of The Irish Catholic, Michael Kelly pictured with his new book An Irish Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land.

A new book on the Holy Land aimed at encouraging pilgrims to follow in the footsteps of Christ will be launched in Omagh, Co. Tyrone next week.

An Irish Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land by Editor of The Irish Catholic Michael Kelly explores a variety of themes, from an in-depth look at the important sites associated with the ministry of Jesus, to the culture, history, cuisine and more.

Mr Kelly has led more than a dozen pilgrimages to the Holy Land and the book is described as the fruit of painstaking research. The book will be launched by Primate of All-Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin in the Cappagh Parish Centre, Killyclogher, Omagh at 8pm on Friday June 3. Mr Kelly said he hopes the book “will simultaneously serve as a resource for anyone going to the Holy Land, but also as a guide for anyone wanting to deepen their understanding of the holy places or even undertake an ‘armchair pilgrimage’ to the Holy Land”.

An Irish Pilgrimage Guide to the Holy Land by Michael Kelly is available to purchase in all good book shops and online at Columba Books.