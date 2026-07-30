Hearers of the World: The Liturgy

Isaiah 55:1-3; Psalm 145 (144); Romans 8:35, 37-49; Matthew 14:13-21 Readings 1 and 3 In the first reading, the prophet alerts people to their unrecognised hungers of the heart. In the Gospel, the disciples point to the unrecognised ordinary hungers of the people. The responsorial Psalm Psalm 145 (144) is an alphabetical psalm, uniquely carrying…