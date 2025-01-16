Fusion of Gaeilge and faith would ‘enkindle love for the Irish language’

Modern languages could take over the Irish language in schools’ curriculum, the Irish population have learnt recently. Officials have also contacted dozens of secondary schools over high numbers of students exempt from Irish. On top of this The European Commission has stated that among those age 18-24 who know a foreign language, Irish people are most likely in the EU to tank their knowledge level as ‘basic’, which could reinforce the fear of educators of the status of the Irish language being “diluted”.

Fr Brian O’Fearraigh, a Gaeilgeoir priest, told The Irish Catholic that there is absolutely nothing to be lost, in encouraging schools and pupils to pay more attention to the Irish language, “but on the contrary, in promoting and facilitating such a fusion of language and faith, everything is to be gained, in enkindling a love for the Irish language among pupils.”

The Irish language, although being under threat in modern day society, is very much a “living and breathing language” in Gaeltacht communities and parishes, according to Fr O’Fearraigh. He added that “the Irish language is deeply interwoven in the fullness of our Catholic faith, that is expressed so beautifully in our treasury of Irish prayers, blessings and meaningful sayings in the Irish language, Dia Dhuit ‘God be with you’ Dia sa teach, ‘God in the house.’ Le cúnamh Dé, ‘With God’s help.’ Bail ó Dhia ar an obair, ‘With the help of God’.”