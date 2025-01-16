Devastation and sorrow as Veritas closes ‘iconic’ Abbey St shop

Bláithín (2) held by her mother Cailín – who are based in Terenure – with her mother Mary Maguire from Drimnagh in Dublin. Photos: Chai Brady

Staff and customers expressed sadness and loss on the last day Veritas bookshop on Abbey St opened last week, after almost 100 years in operation in Dublin City centre.

Evelyn Gaynor, former head of retail in Veritas Ireland, told The Irish Catholic on the shop’s last day on January 10 that it’s “an end of an era really, for both staff and customers”.

“We’ve had some regular customers for years, we know them all on a first name basis and they know us. It wasn’t just a place to shop it was a place to call in as well when you had any trouble – they come and have a chat with us, anybody that had bereavements as well they would pop in, and we would try to help them. I was here myself with my own mam when I made my communion and confirmation, it’s iconic,” Ms Gaynor said.

The shop was opened in 1928 and also served as Veritas’ head office.

Sentiments

Customer Mary Maguire from Drimnagh in Dublin visited the Abbey Street shop on its last day with her daughter and granddaughter, she described the closure as “very sad” as it is always her first stop when she comes to town.

“The books are so brilliant – you would never get the same collection of books again in another shop. Someone might take a few of the books on but to have everything under the same roof is brilliant. I was introduced to Veritas by a friend when I was 14. I don’t know what I’m going to do now,” Ms Maguire said.

Another customer Cecily O’Hara from Glasnevin said she has 10 grandchildren and that “I go here most years to get their communion beads, their prayer books and their cards. I will certainly miss it”.

Charles Aketch Nyando who lives in Santry and has been in Ireland for 35 years said he wants to spread the Faith to his children and that Veritas was a great resource.

“Veritas closing down is a big loss not only to me but to the family, and the generations to come. People thing online is the way forward, but people like to meet in Veritas where they can talk about different aspects of life on a day-to-day basis… I have met so many priests over the years in Veritas, some are gone, some are still alive, it is just sad in a way. This is where you will meet the old people who will bring you back to Faith…” Mr Nyando said.

Jesuit priest Fr Donal Neary SJ, editor of Messenger Publications and who is based in the nearby Gardiner Street parish, also visited the shop on its last day and told this paper: “It’s sad day, I’ve been coming here since I was in school 65 years ago.

“We used to get books in Veritas for prizes for religious essays. They were always very decent to us. Then I’ve been in touch with Veritas all over the years, coming into the shop, I’ve also wrote a few books for them. It’s terrible it’s going, we’ll miss it very much,” Fr Neary said.

He thanked the staff, adding it was “a very hospitable place to come into. I’m very sorry it’s going I don’t know what is going to take its place”.

Kakil Krishna (24) from Bangalore in India has been working in Veritas for the last year, but says he will now have to find another job.

He said: “I came to Dublin last November and I was pretty lost, I had nowhere to go. Veritas gave me a job and helped me, so it’s like a second home for me to be honest. It’s pretty sad. I’m losing a job as well.”

Missing

Elizabeth Kelly from Maynooth, Co. Kildare, and Robert Lambert who is living in Wicklow visited the shop together. Both expressed their concern about where they might get the same products Veritas provides in future.

Mr Lambert said: “I’ve been coming here for 25 years at least. It’s a refuge, it’s a great place to come, it can’t be replaced. It has the character.”

Ms Kelly said: “I’d just like to say how sorry I am that such a wonderful facility in the city is gone, and what’s to replace it? Where do you go? I would not go online. You come in here, the staff know what they’re talking about, know what you’re looking for, will order it if they haven’t got it in stock. It’s a dreadful loss to the city.”

Michael Kelly from Kildare said: “It’s such a pity, it has served so long in Dublin, for many, many years. It’s intergenerational, everyone has a clear memory of it. It’s always such an enjoyable experience, such lovely staff, you never knew which kind of titles you would come across. You could find out a friend is in trouble, and you come across a prayer that suits their particular circumstances. It’s a sad day for sure, but I suppose it’s a sign of the times, but bigger and better things are coming.”

Pat McCormack from Tipperary told the paper he is “very sad” to see the Veritas shop closing adding that the market must not be there any longer for it, adding “it will probably go online but I personally would not be an online shopper of anything. It’s always lovely to go into a bookshop”.