Further 22 coffined infants recovered in Tuam excavation

A further 22 coffined infants have been recovered during excavation works at the site of the former Mother and Baby Institution in Tuam, Co. Galway.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam said the remains were recovered during the latest phase of forensic excavation, covering June 1 to July 15.

The update also noted that the remains of 77 infants had previously been recovered from another part of the site.

ODAIT said its work is continuing with the aim of recovering, analysing and ultimately helping to identify remains, where possible, so that those who died can be treated with dignity and respect.

Forensic analysis is now beginning at the new Toghermore Forensic Facility and Mortuary, where experts will examine the remains in an effort to build up details about each child’s life and death. The identification programme has also collected seven further DNA reference samples, bringing the total number taken to 62.

ODAIT said it continues to encourage anyone who believes they may have a family member buried at the former institution to contact its office.