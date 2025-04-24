Francis was the unpredictable pope who emphasised mercy

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Mass in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican April 23, 2013, just over a month after he was elected Pope. Dozens of cardinals living in Rome or visiting the Vatican joined the Pope in the chapel on the feast of St George, the martyr. The feast is the Pope’s name day as he was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Photo: CNS/L’Ossevatore Romano via Reuters.