Francis was the unpredictable pope who emphasised mercy

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Mass in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican April 23, 2013, just over a month after he was elected Pope. Dozens of cardinals living in Rome or visiting the Vatican joined the Pope in the chapel on the feast of St George, the martyr. The feast is the Pope’s name day as he was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Photo: CNS/L’Ossevatore Romano via Reuters.
When Jorge Mario Bergoglio first appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s in March, 2013, we knew we were going to be dealing with a different style of papacy. He appeared before the world in simple white, rather than the more ornate vestments of his predecessors and gave the crowd below a simple wave. He…