Pope Francis drinks mate, the traditional Argentine herbal tea, before a session of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon at the Vatican CNS photo/Paul Haring

The Irish Catholic Newspaper - Digital Edition To access this post, you must purchase

Amazonian exhortation points towards Pope’s real aim, writes David Quinn When Humanae Vitae was issued in 1968 by Pope Paul VI, it was greeted with dismay and anger by many people, including practicing Catholics, who expected the Church to relax its previous prohibition against the use of artificial means of birth control by Catholics.…