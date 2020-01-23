Fr Ray wary of last dance saloon

Fr Ray Kelly survived the first elimination from RTÉ1’s Dancing with the Stars at the weekend, despite posting the lowest score on the night.

His ch-cha-cha dance with Kylee Vincent to ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’ by Michael Buble, which featured a cameo from comedian Des Bishop, scored a six.

Of the judging panel, Brian Redmond gave him the lowest rating in the history of the show’s Ireland edition at one out of a possible 10.

“I did feel it was a little harsh,” said Fr Kelly of the judges’ scoring cards.

“I thought I danced better than I did the previous week and I put more work into it, but that’s the best I could do.

“I see it as an entertainment show and as an entertainer, I feel I bring that to it. They [the judging panel] see it as a dance show and will judge it by what they see.”

However, Fr Kelly was spared being cut from the competition when he was the first contestant announced as safe after getting enough public votes.

Love Island contestant Yewande Biala, along with her professional dance partner Stephen Vincent, later became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the series.

“I was in shock and emotional,” said a relieved Fr Kelly when he heard he was through. “I am happy that some people enjoyed it and what I am doing, and really that’s all that matters.”

Next to go

The pressure will be on once again this weekend with commentators like Ryan Tubridy predicting on his morning show this week that the singing priest would be the next to go. While Fr Kelly admits he is worried about the next week, he vows to enjoy himself if it is to be his last dance on the show.

“I’m apprehensive but I can only do what I can do”, he said. “I’ll try my best, but the important thing is to be happy and enjoy myself.”