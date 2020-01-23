Knock film to Premiere in Vatican

A film documenting the 1879 Apparition at Knock, Co. Mayo will have its first screening in the Vatican next week.

The film titled Hope, which was written, produced and directed by Co Down native Campbell Miller, will be shown in the Film Vacticana on Monday, January 27.

Miller’s feature recreates the August 21, 1879 apparition of the Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, St John the Evangelist, angels and the Lamb of God to local townspeople. Today it marks the site of Ireland’s National Shrine of Our Lady of Knock.

The day prior to the premiere, Knock Shrine will be participating in the inaugural Mass to celebrate ‘Word of God’ Sunday in St Peter’s Basilica.

“It is a great honour to have this event in the Vatican,” said Mr Miller. “And it is a blessing that Knock Shrine will be such a focus of attention in Rome across a number of days.”