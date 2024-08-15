Foxrock church voices annoyance at rugby club from altar

The row over the sale of a very valuable site in south Dublin to a local GAA club has escalated with the local church publicly accusing a local rugby club of deliberately undermining the sale.

Foxrock Parish, which manages the site – conservatively valued at €10 million – on behalf of a diocesan trust recently decided to sell the land to the local GAA club.

However, St Brigid’s rugby club officials have called the deal a “land grab” by the GAA. It sent a solicitor’s letter to the parish calling on the church to stop the sale.

The parish issued a letter to all parishioners and raised the matter from the altar at Masses last weekend saying that allegations by the rugby club “are at variance with the facts and the evidence”.