Bishop Duffy pays tribute to late Canon Joe Mullin

The Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy has paid tribute to the late Canon Joe Mullin, who died on August 8 aged 81. Canon Mullin, former PP of Lisnaskea-Maguiresbridge (Aghalurcher Parish) and from Fintona, Co. Tyrone, was also director of the Clogher Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes for many years.

Bishop Duffy said the canon “reached out to people wherever they were and brought to them the love and tenderness of God’s grace and mercy throughout his priestly service” in geographically diverse parishes.

The bishop also said Canon Mullin’s pastoral style “coupled with his devotion to Mary our Blessed Mother, was manifested to thousands of people across the diocese during his many years of service as Director of the Clogher Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes.”

“Canon Joe was also a man who gave of himself to the stewardship of the wider Diocese of Clogher as a member of various Councils and Committees and as a Canon of the Diocesan Chapter, where his wise counsel was always sought and greatly valued,” the bishop said and concluded “ I extend my prayer-filled sympathy as we commend his soul to the Lord, May the Lord now welcome him to the table of God’s children in heaven.”