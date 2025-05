Bro. Salvador Kenny celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his Franciscan brothers, family, and fellow friars from across the country.

Bro. John Salvador Kenny, a Franciscan monk born in 1925, has devoted his life to service and recently marked his 100th birthday. Raised on a farm in Longford, he trained as a psychiatric nurse before joining the Franciscans in 1952, taking the name Salvador. Over the decades, he served in Dublin, Killarney, Galway, Belfast, and…