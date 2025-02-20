Dear Editor, I wish to associate myself with Liam Lally’s Comment [The Irish Catholic – January 30, 2025]. Educated, free, for 12 years by the Sisters of Mercy in Cobh, Co. Cork, I am eternally grateful to my teachers. Wise women who gave their all during those informative years. I know I often put them to the pin of their collars (or habits!) by my mischievous behaviour at times but always found them to have a sense of humour and forgiving. Most sympathetic in speech and deed on the untimely young death of my mother. Because of their tireless patience and comprehensive teaching, I went on to UCC and later taught in Malawi, where, hopefully, I kindly and intelligently passed on their methodology, and thoroughly enjoyed my time there. It is now popular to vilify these sisters, but perhaps it’s time to thank them, and change our attitude.

Yours etc.,

Mary O’Mahony

Crosshaven, Co. Cork

Confused by the ‘mixed messages’

Dear Editor, I was somewhat confused by the mixed messages conveyed by Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router of Armagh. While he correctly criticises the Irish healthcare system for undermining human dignity through the introduction of a liberal abortion regime and the potential introduction of assisted suicide, as reported on page two of The Irish Catholic (February 6), he then praises the “sincere statement of Christian beliefs” expressed by American Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde on page four.

Had Bishop Router and The Irish Catholic journalists conducted more thorough research, they would have discovered that Bishop Budde’s Christian beliefs do not extend to abortion or assisted suicide. In fact, she has publicly stated that “Christ would support abortion”.

Yours etc.,

Pat Savage

Drogheda, Co. Louth

Applauding woke bishops?

Dear Editor, As reported recently the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (AMRI) have written a letter of congratulations to Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Church after her sermon during an inaugural prayer service in front of President Trump urging him to show mercy towards LGBTQ+ and migrant communities.

The LGBT community in the USA are not being discriminated against nowadays and some of their members have been persecuting Christians such as bakers with legal cases demanding that they support the LGBT agenda.

As regards migrant communities, the unauthorised immigrant population in the United States grew to 11 million in 2022, according to new Pew Research Center research, so surely the USA has the right to control its borders and decide who can and how many can legally be allowed into their country.

Are AMRI also aware that Bishop Budde also believes that Jesus would support abortion? Perhaps AMRI might be more careful in future before applauding woke bishops.

Yours etc.,

Liam de Paor

Carrickane, Co. Cavan

Are we being treated like Schmucks?

Dear Editor, Bord Gáis Energy tells us “The standing charge is an annual charge included in your price plan. This covers the fixed costs of providing your gas and electricity supply”.

You pay to provide electricity to your home and then pay for the electricity used in the process. Is that not a ‘Three card trick’ deal for the provider. You are an Investor of your energy supplier without any dividend.

Yet the taxpayer through the EU Green Energy Funding and Government give tax breaks to these providers.

We are told that the taxpayer has to pay up for the repairs etc. due to the recent hurricane!

Did not the people of this country already pay for the roll out of electricity infrastructure through the ESB (semi-state), so where is the pay back for the public?

Eircom and the roll out of the broadband another situation where the taxpayer pays for the infrastructure and private companies benefit and Joe public pays at both ends. Are we the public being treated like Schmucks?

Yours etc.,

Nuala Nolan

Bowling Green, Galway City

If it were not for the Dominican sisters…

Dear Editor, Recently you ran an article on religious sisters and nuns in Ireland, past and present. I invite you, dear reader, to enter into a glimpse of my experience with a group of them.

The year was 1959. I had just finished my primary ‘education’.

Emotional, psychological and physical damage was done to me during those years. Before free education my mother, far seeing as she was, took in a lodger, to save money, for her three daughters and one son’s secondary school education. It was a life changing move.

In turn, the three girls, cycled daily into Dominican College, Eccles St for what turned out to be a ‘true’ education.

With great love and respect the sisters tapped into our educational, spiritual, emotional and physical well-being. We began to expand and grow into mature young Irish women, ready to face the world, though still tainted by our previous primary school experience.

I was called to enter the Dominican novitiate in Kerdifftown, Kill, Co. Kildare. Alas, after three years in formation, it became obvious that I was not called to religious life and sadly, I left.

I believe that I’m still a Dominican at heart. Thank you, sisters, for a great education, leaving me with good and wholesome memories. Your motto, Veritas, is etched deeply into my heart and psyche.

Yes, I was graced over the years to forgive those lay teachers, in my primary school ‘education’, who did me harm in so many ways. They no longer control me.

If it were not for the Dominican sisters, I would have had a sad and a damaged life, with a different story to relate.

The world will be saved by beauty, truth, and love. Let’s live this truth, so that we may share it with all.

Your etc.,

Lorraine Doran

Marino, Dublin 3

An unparalleled record of integrity

Dear Editor, I wish to commend Baroness Nuala O’Loan for calling on the Irish Government to establish a separate inquiry into the Omagh bombing [The Irish Catholic – February 13, 2025]. As the former Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, Baroness O’Loan has an unparalleled record of integrity, courage, and dedication to justice. Her landmark investigations have exposed serious failings in policing and intelligence-sharing. When someone of her experience and credibility speaks out, we must listen.

The Omagh bombing was the worst atrocity of the Troubles.

This was a cross-border terrorist operation, and the full truth can only emerge if both governments conduct parallel investigations, working together to uncover what could and should have been done to prevent this tragedy.

Baroness O’Loan has dedicated her career to ensuring that victims and their families receive the truth they deserve. The Irish Government must now show the same commitment to justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. An Irish inquiry must be established without further hesitation.

Yours etc.,

Jamie Murray

Shankhill, Dublin 18

Nothing like humour to engage people

Dear Editor, Thank you to Fr Bernard Cotter for highlighting appointments of bishops. With Pope Francis, it is hoped that all should have the smell of sheep. I think the last few appointed from our diocese (Meath) have the “common touch”, but not all have. On a lighter note, Fr Bernard is so right introducing a bit of humour in his homily… there’s nothing like it to engage people!

Yours etc.,

Therese Mullen

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath