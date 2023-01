Mexican Jesuits Father Javier Campos Morales and Father Joaquín César Mora Salazar were murdered in their rural parish June 20, 2022, while providing shelter to an individual fleeing a gunman. Photo: CNS/courtesy The Jesuit province in Mexico)

A total of 18 missionaries lost their lives violently around the world in 2022. The data, gathered by Fides Agency and released in its annual report, found twelve priests, one brother, three women religious, one seminarian, and one lay person were killed. Nine missionaries were killed in Africa, eight missionaries in the Americas, and one in…