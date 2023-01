People pay their respects as Pope Benedict XVI’s body lies in repose in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, January 2, 2023. Photo: CNS/Ciro De Luca, Reuters

Pope Benedict XVI’s interest in the North’s peace process and reconciliation was “greatly appreciated”, a former British ambassador to the Holy See has said. During his eight-year reign, the deceased pope encouraged Irish and UK political leaders in “their tireless efforts towards peace”, Prof. Francis Campbell told The Irish Catholic. “He often cited the example…