DUP MP lends support to Latin Mass pilgrimage

A longstanding Democratic Unionist Party MP has expressed his support for a Latin Mass pilgrimage reportedly under threat by Vatican guidelines set out in the 2021 motu proprio, Traditionis Custodes that curtailed celebrations of the Latin Mass, saying that “the Latin Mass prohibition is another example of a situation where believers are restricted in practising their faith, making it a relevant and important issue for us to address”.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, DUP MP Jim Shannon said that the reported proposals to restrict the annual Latin Mass pilgrimage that takes place in Chartres, France this June is an issue “that aligns with my ongoing commitment to address concerns about the spirituality and religious practices of individuals and communities”.

“I consistently raise written questions on all Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) violations,” he said. “This issue aligns with my ongoing commitment to address concerns about the spirituality and religious practices of individuals and communities.

“The restriction on the celebration of the Latin Mass directly impacts those who adhere to the Tridentine Rite, a significant spiritual and cultural expression of Catholic worship. A good friend of mine – local parish Priest Fr Martin O’Hagan led our local constituency in pilgrimages to Holy Sites and we are advocating for those who hold this expression of faith so dear.”

Mr Shannon, a Protestant, submitted a written question to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK government last month asking if there were any plans to intervene with the Holy See on the Chartres pilgrimage, and said that he considers this issue to be a matter that the All-Party Parliamentary Groups in the UK Parliament can appropriately deal with.

“We consider this prohibition a matter that falls squarely within the APPG’s radar, as it involves the rights of individuals to manifest their faith freely and without undue interference,” he said. “The Latin Mass prohibition is another example of a situation where believers are restricted in practicing their faith, making it a relevant and important issue for us to address.

“Whilst I am a proud Protestant and a unionist this does not deter my beliefs in FoRB as I have previously raised FoRB violations affecting Catholics,” he said.