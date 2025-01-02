TD wants reversal of Franciscan friary closure in Clonmel

After reports confirmed that the Franciscan Friary in Clonmel was due to be closed on the first day of the year, Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath has decried the closure of a “fabulous institution” and said that he has written to the head of the friary to see if the decision can be reversed.

Speaking before the closure, Mr McGrath said that “It’s desperate sad news today in the town of Clonmel, the committee in the friary have been informed by the order that the Friary Church is going to close completely. The committee has got huge support from the public since the friars left us last year.

“There are huge crowds using the church for prayer and Mass every Tuesday morning. There’s been general support to the hardworking and dedicated committee to keep it open. The whole situation will be locked and closed and it’s heartbreaking.”

Committed to preserving the facility, Mr McGrath said that he hopes a petition is launched urging locals to rally together for the retention of the church.

“I’ve written to the head of the people in the friary to see if this can be reversed,” he said. “I’m hoping that a petition will be organised in the town and I’ll give it my full support. I think that after three quarters of a millenium to have the doors shut completely on this fabulous institution and a place of refuge for so many people that it’s a very, very sad day.”