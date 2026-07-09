Dual ordinations signal vocations hope in Down and Connor

The Roman collar of a priest is seen in a file photo. Photo: CNS/Lola Gomez

Back-to-back ordinations in the Diocese of Down and Connor have signalled hope for vocations, with nine seminarians now in formation, according to diocesan vocations director Fr Conor McGrath.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Fr McGrath said the ordination of Fr Thomas Hampton in Downpatrick on Sunday, June 28, followed by the ordination of Fr Esteban Beltran of Koinonia John the Baptist the following Saturday, were “two important moments in the life of the diocese”.

Fr Beltran, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, was ordained for mission in Down and Connor. Around 20 diocesan priests attended, despite the 4pm Saturday timing making it difficult for priests with vigil Masses, while his family and a large group from the Mexican community were also present.

Fr McGrath said Down and Connor has “always been fortunate” to have men in formation, but the current number of nine seminarians marks an increase on recent years.

Reflecting on Fr Hampton’s ordination, he said it was “amazing how people really get behind ordination”, showing “their love for their priests and their love for those who are studying to be priests too”.

He said public ordinations are “essential and invaluable” in a visual culture shaped by social media. “The whole mindset of society nowadays is visual,” he said. “Sharing images of a joyful man ordained a priest – we’re evangelising, we’re preaching the Gospel. It’s essentially the 21st century method of preaching.”

Fr McGrath said ordinations can help young men imagine priesthood for themselves: “That guy is just like me. Maybe I too could be called to priesthood… To think that God has given up calling men to be priests, not so.”