Children’s care system lacks long-term vision, providers warn

Voluntary children’s care providers are calling for a comprehensive overhaul of Ireland’s care system in a submission to the Oireachtas Committee on Children and Equality on July 9, warning that years of short-term decision-making have left the sector responding to crises rather than planning for the future.

CRAVA, which represents Ireland’s voluntary residential care and aftercare providers, including Crosscare, is calling for a State-wide review of children’s care, greater investment in residential and aftercare services, and a long-term strategy to address persistent capacity shortages, arguing the current system has become overly reliant on emergency responses rather than long-term planning.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Gordon Hill, Senior Manager for Crosscare’s Residential and Aftercare Services, said the challenges facing children’s care extended beyond Tusla. “Everything gets focused on Tusla, but actually care goes across a range of departments,” Mr Hill said, pointing to the roles of health, education, housing and justice.

He argued the current pressures were the result of years of under-planning. “There was never really a long-term strategic plan for children’s residential care,” he said. “We’re having to respond to an emergency. But what’s your long-term vision and how are you going to get there?”

Mr Hill said the State should review the entire care system, identify gaps in provision and commit to a funded, multi-year strategy.

Sr Fiona Pryle, a Good Shepherd Sister and former social worker, said children in care should remain a State priority. “These children are in the care of the State and Tusla is the agent the State has tasked to do it,” she told The Irish Catholic, adding that meaningful reform was possible “if there is political will”.

In a statement to The Irish Catholic, the Office of the Ombudsman for Children said its recent report found “the care system is not currently operating in the best interests of all children”. It reiterated calls for a review of Tusla’s funding, an end to Special Emergency Arrangements (SEAs), and said the forthcoming National Alternative Care Plan offered “a once in a generation” opportunity to reform the system.