Reek Sunday 2026 Theme: Road Safety

The 2026 Reek Sunday pilgrimage up Croagh Patrick falls on July 26, with the announced theme being ‘Road Safety’. Fr John Kenny, Administrator of Westport parish, which includes the territory of Croagh Patrick in Co. Mayo, made a statement to the Irish Catholic Bishops Conference, saying “Accordingly, and on behalf of the Croagh Patrick stakeholders’ group, I welcome everyone to our annual Reek Sunday weekend pilgrimage that will start on Garland Friday, July 24.” He has also welcomed all road users to set a special prayer intention for this pilgrimage. On the safety advice for pilgrims, Fr Kenny is urging everyone to treat the mountain with utmost care. “The stakeholders’ group has been responsible for monumental work in preserving and safeguarding this holy mountain. As it is the largest annual gathering on the Reek, it is essential that Reek Sunday pilgrims – and indeed all pilgrims – play their part in respecting the mountain… I am highlighting that we all have a responsibility to share in the protection of the mountain’s fragile ecosystem, and I encourage all climbers to stay on the Pilgrim’s Path.”

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