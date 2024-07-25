Dana to join Archbishop Duffy to light the flame

Eurovision’s Dana and her husband Damien have appealed to Catholics to come and celebrate the second annual ‘Light the Fire’ outdoor Mass and healing service at Ballintubber Abbey in Co. Mayo, on August 4, with Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy.

The singer-songwriter said the Abbey has been “specially chosen as it is in the west of Ireland and the place where our patron saint baptised the first Christians at a holy well in the 5th Century”.

“We want to invite everyone to please come and join us for ‘Light the Fire’” said Dana. “I am so delighted that Fr Michael Farragher PP has given his total support, and that Archbishop Francis Duffy has agreed to come and say Mass and light the fire of faith, hope and love that St Patrick first lit at Slane in 433AD. Ballintubber Abbey is truly holy ground. The Abbey is the Church that would not die, the place that had continual Masses for centuries, from the time it was first established as a place of prayer.”

Dana continued, “Thousands came to Slane last August and we are hoping this year’s event will draw many pilgrims who long to publicly celebrate our Catholic faith!”

During the Mass, the Archbishop of Tuam will lead the people in renewing their baptismal vows. There will also be Eucharistic adoration and a healing service with Deacon John Taffee from the Apostles of Love ministry, rosary, praise and worship and personal testimony from Gary Daly, a Belfast man who had a conversion to Christ.