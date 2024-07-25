Alleged victims of Father Rupnik praise Lourdes, Knights of Columbus

Façade of the lower basilica, also called the Rosary Basilica, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in southwester France. The facade showcases the artwork of Marko Rupnik SJ, a priest who is currently under investigation after accusations of spiritual, psychological or sexual abuse by multiple adult women. Photo: OSV News/courtesy Greg Erlandson

Alleged victims of Fr Marko Rupnik have welcomed the decisions of the Knights of Columbus and Lourdes sanctuary regarding the ex-Jesuit’s mosaics, saying they are “grateful”.

“Words are not enough to show solidarity with the victims; actions are needed,” one of the women told OSV News.

The Knights of Columbus announced on July 11 the Catholic fraternal organisation will cover mosaics by Fr Rupnik at the St John Paul II National Shrine in Washington and the Holy Family Chapel at the Knights’ headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Knights said the decision came at “the conclusion of a careful and thorough process.” The mosaics will be obscured by fabric “which will remain in place at least until the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) issues its decision on the pending sexual abuse cases against artist Fr Marko Rupnik”.

In Lourdes, where Far Rupnik’s mosaics cover the facade of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary, though the mosaics will stay for now, the sanctuary announced on July 2 that “it will eventually be necessary” to remove them, Bishop Jean-Marc Micas of Tarbes and Lourdes said. In the meantime, they will not be lit “during the Marian procession that brings pilgrims together every evening”.

Gloria Branciani, a former sister of the Loyola Community and one of Fr Rupnik’s alleged victims, said: “I welcome any choice made regarding Rupnik’s art in support of victims. I am grateful for the words of care for our hurt feelings of abuse.”

Fr Rupnik is under Vatican investigation after having been accused by between 20 and 40 women of spiritual and sexual abuse, with accusations made public in 2022.