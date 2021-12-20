Could you help to save a poor helpless child

The Little Way Association receives numerous requests from missionaries throughout the world asking for help to feed, support and educate needy, deprived children. Due to COVID-19 they are faced with many sufferings. They tell us of orphaned children left alone with no one to love or care for them, of families so poor that they cannot afford to send their children to school, and of street children, totally abandoned, hungry and homeless, experiencing much anguish and hardship during their most tender years. The whole future of these children often depends upon whether a missionary can find sufficient funds to care for them.

Your Christmas gift will mean a chance of health and happiness for a deprived child.

As we prepare to welcome the Christ child at Christmas, please consider making a gift to the Little Way Association’s fund for children.

Every euro you send will be gratefully received and sent without deduction to enable a missionary priest or sister to carry the love, care and compassion of Christ to a deprived, abandoned or orphaned child.

In your prayers at the Crib, please ask the Holy Child to bless and protect all missionaries s they labour to bring the knowledge of His love and saving power to the world.

St Therese said, “Jesus wills that we give alms to Him as to one poor and needy. He puts Himself as it were at our mercy; He will take nothing but what we give Him from our heart, and the very least trifle is precious in His sight.”

We wish all our friends and benefactors a very happy and peaceful Christmas and many blessings in the New Year.

May St Therese reward you in a special way for the sacrifices you make to support our work, and may she obtain all the blessings and graces you need for 2022. In gratitude for your kindness a Christmas Novena of Masses is being offered for your intentions.

To make a donation to The Little Way Association or learn more about their work, please click here.

Feature sponsored by The Little Way Association