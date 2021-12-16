Backpack Productions announces spring course list

At Backpack Productions we offer our courses as online facilitated groups. These groups run via Zoom and included in the enrolment fee is access to recordings of the sessions or video material used, so that you can stay up to date even if the times don’t always suit you! Our Spring 2022 schedule includes the below courses. We would love to have you with us!

Backpack for Adults

This course is the ideal starting point for people who are not familiar with Backpack Productions programs. It combines psychology and spirituality in a resilience building, self-development curriculum which fosters healthy relationships with self, others, and God.

It is ideal for:

– Anybody aged 18+

– People who want to develop resilience, stress and anxiety management, communication and boundaries, spiritual health, emotional regulation, etc.

– People across the whole spectrum of strong spiritual belief or little to none at all

– People who would like to facilitate the Backpack with young people/in their various community settings

– You!

Instructor: Annie Clarke

Duration: 11 Weeks

Dates: Tuesday, January 18th to Tuesday, March 29th

Time: 6pm GMT, 90 minute sessions

Backpack Facilitator Course

This course serves the double purpose of a) training people to be able to facilitate Backpack Productions courses in their various community settings, and b) providing a community for people who want to stay connected to the Backpack network. It runs as a Facilitated Online Group only, as the community aspect is important for Backpack Leaders.



It is ideal for:

– Backpack Leaders who benefit from the support and community while they teach or present a Backpack course

– Anyone who wants to bring the Backpack program to their community

– Teachers or educators

– Social workers, youth workers, community development workers, parish workers, etc

– People who have taken the Backpack course (or have had at least some exposure to the curriculum)

– People who have taken other courses and would like to stay connected to the Backpack community!

Instructor: Annie Clarke

Duration: 12 weeks

Dates: Wednesday, January 19th- Wednesday, April 6th

Time: 6pm GMT, 90 minute sessions

Backpack Adult Faith Formation

Originally based on a weekend retreat program, Backpack AFF is perfect for anyone who wants to take a focused look on faith topics, with a backdrop of healthy, evidence based psychology.

It is ideal for:

– Anyone who is interested in the Catholic faith

– Anyone who wants to deepen their relationship with God

– Anyone who has questions about their faith or wishes to understand certain Church teachings better

Instructor: Fr. Darragh Connolly

Duration: 12 weeks

Dates: Monday, January 24th to Monday April 11th

Time: 7pm GMT, 90 minute sessions

Use the discount code IRISH22 when booking your place on one of our Spring Courses!

For More Information

Call: 083 487 7325

Email: contactus@thebackpack.life Website: thebackpack.life

