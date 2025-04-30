Conservative Catholics protest against German blessing paper

Irme Stetter-Karp, president of the Central Committee of German Catholics and the lay co-president of the Synodal Path, Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference, and Beate Gilles, general secretary of the German bishops' conference, attend the fourth synodal assembly in Frankfurt in this Sept. 9, 2022, file photo. Vatican officials sent a letter to Bishop Bätzing to say the bishops do not have the authority to create a synodal body that supersedes the authority of the bishops' conference. (CNS photo/Julia Steinbrecht, KNA)