Conservative Catholics protest against German blessing paper
Irme Stetter-Karp, president of the Central Committee of German Catholics and the lay co-president of the Synodal Path, Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference, and Beate Gilles, general secretary of the German bishops' conference, attend the fourth synodal assembly in Frankfurt in this Sept. 9, 2022, file photo. Vatican officials sent a letter to Bishop Bätzing to say the bishops do not have the authority to create a synodal body that supersedes the authority of the bishops' conference. (CNS photo/Julia Steinbrecht, KNA)
Blessing for all? Also for remarried divorcees and homosexuals? A new paper from the Catholic Church in Germany is causing controversy. Critics believe it oversteps the mark and want to lodge a complaint. A group of conservative Catholics is criticising new rules in Germany according to which homosexuals can also be blessed in church as…