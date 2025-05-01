Conclave has most cardinals, widest geographical mix in history

Cardinals from around the world line up in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel March 12, 2013, to take their oaths at the beginning of the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Benedict XVI. The following day, on the fifth ballot, they elected Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who chose the name Francis. The cardinals will again gather May 7, 2025, to elect a a successor to Pope Francis, who died April 21. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The conclave beginning May 7 is expected to be the largest in history, with 135 cardinals under 80 eligible to vote. By comparison, 115 cardinals participated in the 2005 and 2013 conclaves. The cardinals represent 72 countries, reflecting a wide geographical mix. For example, three Italians are serving outside Italy: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem; Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Cardinal Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to Syria.

The average age of the cardinals as of April 28 is 70 years and 5 months, slightly younger than the average age of electors in the 2013 conclave (71.8). Cardinals who turn 80 before the Apostolic See becomes vacant are ineligible to vote. The oldest voting cardinal is Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, who turns 80 on May 16, while the youngest is 45-year-old Ukrainian-born Cardinal Mykola Bychok of Melbourne, Australia.

Among the voting cardinals, 27 participated in the conclave that elected Pope Francis, with five also voting in the 2005 conclave that elected Pope Benedict. For 108 electors, this will be their first conclave experience.

Europe remains the largest block, with 52 electors (37%), but Asia has the highest representation ever, with 24 electors (18%). Latin America follows with 23 cardinals (17%), while Africa has 18 and North America has 14. Oceania has four voting-age cardinals, or 2.9% of the total.

Italy has 16 voting-age cardinals, followed by the U.S. with 10, Brazil with seven, and Spain and France with five each. Other countries with significant representation include Poland, Portugal, India, Argentina, and Canada with four each. A total of 59 countries are represented by one or two cardinals.

The Vatican itself is well represented, with 27 members of the Roman Curia voting, comprising 19.7% of the total. A two-thirds majority of the 135 cardinals is required to elect a new pope, meaning at least 90 votes are needed for a candidate to emerge as the winner.

Among the electors, 33 are members of religious orders, including five Salesians, four Jesuits, four Franciscans, and three Conventual Franciscans.