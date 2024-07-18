Clogher youth brought hope to Lourdes, said ministry director

As part of the Annual Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes, Clogher don Óige gave young people aged 16-18 from parishes across the diocese the opportunity to journey to a place of great healing and prayer. 53 young people accompanied the group leaders on the trip to Lourdes from July 5-10.

Under the leadership of Fr Leo Creelman, youth ministry director James McLoughin and the diocesan Lourdes committee, the young people supported and befriended the assisted pilgrims who were part of the larger 300 strong pilgrimage group.

These young people supported and assisted less able members of the diocesan pilgrimage to take part of all the activities, gatherings, liturgies, prayer services and Masses.

Mr McLoughlin said the presence of these young people “brought much hope to the pilgrims, in a world where young people often feel huge pressure to stand up confident in faith, the young people of Clogher swam against the tide and lived out Gospel values”.