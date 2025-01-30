Catholics and Orthodox hope to celebrate Easter 2025 together

Pope Francis, Orthodox Metropolitan Polykarpos of Italy and Malta, left, and Anglican Archbishop Ian Ernest, director of the Anglican Centre in Rome, right, give their blessing at the end of an ecumenical prayer service for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity January 25, 2025. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media.

Pope Francis posed Jesus’ profound question “Do you believe this?” to Christians worldwide during an ecumenical vespers service Saturday evening as momentum builds for Catholics and Orthodox to consider celebrating Easter on the same date in this historic anniversary year.

Speaking at the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls at the conclusion of the 58th Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the Pontiff reflected on Christ’s encounter with Martha following the death of Lazarus, emphasising that hope “rises from the ashes of death”.

“This tender encounter between Jesus and Martha teaches us that even in times of deep desolation, we are not alone and we can continue to hope,” the Pope said during his homily, which centred on the week’s theme “Do You Believe This?” from John 11:26.

Jubilee

The celebration on January 25 marked the solemn conclusion of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which the Pope linked to the ongoing jubilee year.

“This message of hope is at the heart of the jubilee we have begun,” the Pope said, citing the Apostle Paul’s words to the Romans that “hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit” (Rom 5:5).

Earlier last Saturday, the Pope urged journalists at the Jubilee of the World of Communications to tell “stories of hope”, echoing the strong appeal to hope in the papal message for the 59th World Day of Social Communications.

At the vespers service, the Pope noted that this whole jubilee year’s focus is on hope and “providentially” coincides with the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

He emphasised that the council’s profession of faith “transcends all the divisions that have riven the body of Christ over the centuries.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, addressed the Holy Father before the apostolic blessing. He recalled the Pope’s historic 2014 visit to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I in Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul), where Francis had affirmed that “the Catholic Church does not intend to impose any requirements except the profession of common faith” for achieving full unity.

Unity

This hope for unity has gained momentum in recent months. Last November, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople confirmed ongoing conversations between Church representatives about establishing a common Easter date, potentially beginning in 2025.

“In this Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, we can live the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea as a call to persevere on the path toward unity,” the Pope said last Saturday, renewing his appeal that Christians might take “a decisive step forward toward unity around a common date for Easter.”

Highlighting the “providential” timing, the Pope noted that Easter will fall on the same date in both the Gregorian and Julian calendars this year. “Let us rediscover the common roots of the faith,” the Pontiff urged. “Let us preserve unity!”

Representatives from various Christian churches and ecclesial communities present in Rome participated in the evening celebration, including Metropolitan Polycarp representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Archbishop Ian Ernest of the Anglican Communion, who is concluding his service.