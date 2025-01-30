Pope is Italy’s most trusted public figure

Pope Francis greets visitors gathered in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican to pray the Angelus August 18, 2024. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Pope Francis has established himself as the most trusted public figure in Italy, according to a recent survey conducted by the Demopolis National Research Institute that analyses trends in Italian society.

More than 3,000 Italians participated in the survey carried out in January, expressing their opinion on the challenges facing the Catholic Church in the country, their perception of the Jubilee of Hope, and their assessment of the pope.

The results of the study were presented to the Holy Father during an audience at the Vatican Apostolic Palace by the director of the institute, Pietro Vento, together with researchers Giusy Montalbano and Maria Sabrina Titone.

According to Vento, the pontiff “is today a trusted figure” for citizens, since the survey shows that 76% trust his leadership.

“Since the first year of his pontificate, he is the public figure that Italians trust the most: far beyond faith or religious practice. They like that he’s attuned to the real needs of families, the clarity and spontaneity of his words,” the director of Demopolis explained.

Also, two-thirds of Italians said the magisterium of Pope Francis is characterised by the incessant call for peace, fraternity, and his firm opposition to war. Of those surveyed, 60% of Italians highlighted the Holy Father’s attention to the weakest members of society and his continuous invitation to return to the Gospel.

The survey results also show that 4 out of 10 Italians are particularly struck by the importance the Pope gives to young people and also pointed out his commitment to a welcoming Catholic Church as well as its ability to renew itself by listening to the signs of the times. In addition, 40% highlight his concern for the climate crisis.

Regarding the Catholic Church, 45% of Italians expressed their confidence in the institution. Although 72% identify as Catholic, just over 1 Italian in 6 (17%) is ​​a practicing Catholic and attends Mass regularly, according to the study.

On one hand, less than a quarter made reference to the sexual abuse scandal. On the other hand, they showed interest in the crisis of vocations to religious life.

Global conflicts are also a cause for concern in Italy, where 70% expected that by 2025 the commitment to peace will grow and the fight against hunger and inequality will be strengthened.

In the context of the Ordinary Jubilee of Hope, 75% of Italians said there is a crisis of hope and hope that the holy year will give priority to social needs beyond its spiritual dimension.

The survey involved the participation of 3,008 Italians over 18 years of age, selected according to sex, age, and the area where they reside.

