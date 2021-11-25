Catholic Olympian’s silver medal bid pays off

A Polish, Catholic Olympian who auctioned her silver medal in August to pay for eight-month-old Miłosz’s heart surgery, was reunited with the happy boy earlier this week following the successful surgery.

Maria Andrejczyk, a devout Catholic, who credits her adherence to the Faith to her upbringing, offered to auction off the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics this year in the javelin to raise funds for Miłosz’s surgery.

Miłosz’s parents had acquired half the required amount, but Ms Andrejczyk’s medal raised the required remainder – the medal purchased by Polish convenience store chain, Zabka.

In a twist which touched the hearts of onlookers on social media, the store chain decided to re-gift the silver medal to Ms Andrejczyk.

“We have decided that the silver medal from Tokyo will remain with Maria, who has shown her greatness,” Zabka said in a statement on social media, commenting that they were moved by the “beautiful and extremely noble gesture” of Ms Andrejczyk.

Posting a picture of their meeting on social media, Ms Andrejczyk said Miłosz is “safe and sound” and described him as a “little fighter”.