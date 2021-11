An almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is seen after it was destroyed by vandals. Photo: CNS.

According to newly published data from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the number of hate crimes against Christians in Europe rose sharply in 2020. The OSCE data, published November 16, documented 980 incidents against Christians, including arson attacks on Catholic churches, desecration and robbery of Eucharistic hosts, assaults on priests, and…