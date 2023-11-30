Catholic college’s failure ‘damages reputation’

Mary Immaculate College’s failure to appoint a Head of Theology is “ridiculous”, a senior lecturer at the Catholic college has said, warning that the longer the situation continues, “the greater the damage to the college’s reputation”.

Dr Cathy Swift in a letter to The Irish Catholic also warned that the failure adds to concerns that the college’s Catholic ethos and heritage are “not matters of any particular concern” for the negotiators discussing deepening relations between MIC and the University of Limerick.

MIC have “paused” the recruitment process for the role with “no explanation” after failing to appoint a new Head of Theology following three rounds of interviews, said Dr Swift.

The college is “refusing to explain its actions in public”, she continued. “This is deeply unfortunate as the longer this rather ridiculous situation drags on, the greater the gossip in wider circles (including amongst any current or future candidates for the post) and the greater the damage to the college’s reputation,” said the senior lecturer.