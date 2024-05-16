And seven apparitions that are more contested

Although many may believe, the Vatican has not endorsed.

Medjugorje Apparitions: Since June 24, 1981, six children in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, claimed to have regular visions of the Virgin Mary. These visions reportedly continue to this day, drawing millions of pilgrims annually. The Vatican has not issued an official statement confirming the supernatural nature of these events. In 2019, Pope Francis authorized pilgrimages to Medjugorje but left the final judgment to the faithful, leaving one of the fiercest debates in Catholicism untouched.

Garabandal Apparitions: The alleged apparitions of the Virgin Mary and St. Michael the Archangel occurred between 1961 and 1965 in the remote village of San Sebastián de Garabandal, Spain. Four girls claimed to have received messages and experienced ecstatic visions, including prophecies about future events and warnings for humanity. While the events gained significant attention and devotion, the local bishop did not approve them, and the Church has maintained a cautious stance.

Bayside Apparitions: Veronica Lueken claimed to receive messages and witness Marian apparitions in Bayside, New York, starting in 1970. The messages conveyed warnings about moral decay, the dangers of communism, and the need for prayer and repentance. Despite attracting a devoted following and creating an extensive literature of messages, the local bishop and subsequent Vatican investigations were extremely sceptical.

Vassula Ryden Apparitions: Vassula Ryden claims to receive messages from Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary through automatic writing. Her messages often emphasize themes of unity among Christians and repentance. An 1985 investigation by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith said the messages were not supernatural and should be disregarded by Catholics.

Anguera Apparitions: Pedro Régis claims to receive messages and experience Marian apparitions in Anguera, Brazil, since the late 1980s. The reported messages contain warnings about impending tribulations, calls for conversion, and requests for prayer. Despite attracting a significant following, the local bishop has not authenticated these apparitions.

Marienfried Apparitions: Ida Peerdeman claimed to receive messages and experience Marian apparitions in Marienfried, Germany, between 1945 and 1959. The messages, known as the “Lady of All Nations” apparitions, conveyed requests for prayer, repentance, and the promotion of a new Marian dogma. Despite receiving a nihil obstat (no objection) from the local bishop, the Catholic Church has not officially recognized these apparitions.

Zeitoun Apparitions: Between 1968 and 1971, numerous sightings of a luminous figure believed to be the Virgin Mary occurred atop the Coptic Orthodox Church of Saint Mary in Zeitoun, Egypt. The apparitions were witnessed by thousands of people, both Christian and Muslim. While many considered them miraculous, the Catholic Church, has not made an official statement regarding their supernatural nature.