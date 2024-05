In the latest episode of The Confession Box, Wendy Grace talks to Fertility expert Dr Phil Boyle, the president of the International Institute for restorative reproductive medicine.

Wendy and Dr Boyle explore Ireland’s falling fertility rate and the impact that the ‘birthgap’ will have socio economically, the Government spending taxpayers money on Fertility treatments that cost more and are less effective and how women’s health is often ignored or sidelined.