Seven Marian Apparitions the Church says you should take seriously

A file photo shows pilgrims making their way to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. Photo: OSV News photo/Felipe Courzo, Reuters

All these apparitions have been marked with Feasts by the church.

Our Lady of Good Health (India, 16th and 17th Centuries)

The first apparition involved a boy encountering a woman and child by a lakeside, where he miraculously provided milk for them. In a subsequent apparition, a disabled boy received a request from Mary to build a chapel at Vailankanni, leading to the building of a simple church dedicated to “Our Lady of Good Health.” The Basilica now on that spot is remains on the most holy sites for Indian Catholics, and has been the site of conflict with Hindu nationalists.

Our Lady of Guadalupe (1531, Mexico):

The Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican, on the Hill of Tepeyac near Mexico City. She left her image miraculously imprinted on his tilma (cloak), which is housed in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The most popular pilgrimage site in the Americans it also inspired the tallest statue of Mary in the world.

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (1830, France):

The Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Catherine Labouré, a novice of the Daughters of Charity, in Paris, France. Mary instructed Catherine to have a medal struck according to her vision, which became known as the Miraculous Medal and is associated with numerous reported miracles. To this day thousands of Catholics carry Miraculous Medals daily, to the most unlikely places.

Our Lady of La Salette (1846, France):

The Virgin Mary appeared to two shepherd children, Mélanie Calvat and Maximin Giraud, in La Salette-Fallavaux, France. Mary conveyed messages about the need for repentance, prayer, and observance of the Sabbath.

Our Lady of Lourdes (1858, France):

The Virgin Mary appeared to Bernadette Soubirous, a peasant girl, in the town of Lourdes in the Pyrenees region of France. Mary identified herself as the “Immaculate Conception” and instructed Bernadette to drink from and bathe in a spring, which later became known for its healing properties. Lourdes has become one of the most famous Marian pilgrimage sites in the world, drawing millions of visitors seeking spiritual and physical healing and even inspired a movie about the Irish love of it.

Our Lady of Knock (1879, Ireland):

The Virgin Mary, along with Saint Joseph and Saint John the Evangelist, appeared to fifteen witnesses at the gable wall of the parish church in Knock, County Mayo, Ireland. The silent apparition conveyed a message of hope and prayer. The site has become the most popular pilgrimage site in Ireland, deeply beloved by many.

Our Lady of Fatima (1917, Portugal):

The Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children—Lucia dos Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto—in Fatima, Portugal. Mary reportedly appeared on the 13th of each month from May to October, conveying messages about prayer, repentance, and the need for world peace. It was also the subject of a recent film.