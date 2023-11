A man works to remove a broken window from a sports shop in Dublin which was damaged in a night of rioting that followed the stabbing of three children and a carer outside of a school. Photo: OSV News

Chai Brady and Brandon Scott The riots that convulsed Dublin’s inner-city last week are a symptom of a wider “social discontent” particularly over inadequate housing and the inability to access even basic things, priests in the heart of the capital have warned. After the stabbing of three children and a carer on Parnell Square…